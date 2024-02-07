Country music singer Toby Keith dies after battling stomach cancer

Country music icon Toby Keith has passed away at the age of 62 after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. His family confirmed the sad news through a statement released to the media.

The beloved singer, known for hits like “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” passed away on Monday night, as announced on his social media account. According to the statement, Keith peacefully departed on February 5th surrounded by his loved ones. The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Reports from NBC News indicate that Keith had been fighting stomach cancer for over a year, with news of his illness emerging in June 2022. Throughout his career spanning three decades, Keith earned recognition as one of the greatest voices in country music, achieving numerous number-one hits including “Who’s Your Daddy” and “Made in America.”

Toby Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and their three children. His legacy as a prolific singer-songwriter and influential figure in the country music industry will continue to resonate with fans around the world.