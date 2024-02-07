Delhi records minimum temperature of 9.4°C

On Wednesday, Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below the usual average for this time of year, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity measured at 89 percent. The forecast for the day included mainly clear skies accompanied by robust surface winds blowing at speeds ranging from 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. The maximum temperature was anticipated to reach around 21 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi was recorded at 174, categorizing it as ‘moderate’ according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 8 am. The AQI classification ranges from zero to 500, with readings between zero and 50 considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. These conditions reflect a moderate air quality level in the city, suggesting that while pollution levels are present, they are not at alarmingly high levels.