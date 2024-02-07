Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The positive domestic equities and the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.03 against the US dollar registering a gain of 2 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee declined marginally by 2 paise to close at 83.05 against the US dollar.

Also Read: 5 killed, 31 injured in landslide

The dollar index, which gauges the American currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent lower at 104.09. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 92.52 crore.