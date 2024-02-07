Gulf country announces public holiday with 4-day weekend

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced a public holiday with a 4-day weekend later this month. The Civil Service Commission in the country announced that there will be a holiday for public sector employees on Sunday, February 25 and Monday, February 26.

The holidays will mark the observance of National Day and Liberation in the country. Public sector entities with special work requirements would need to make provisions for employees to take holidays. Work will resume on Tuesday, February 27. Due to weekends in Kuwait falling on a Friday and Saturday it means employees can look forward to a 4-day weekend holiday at the end of February.