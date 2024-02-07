‘Hot parents’ study claims children of attractive people earn more

In today’s world of smartphone dating apps where swiping left or right determines potential matches, physical attractiveness has traditionally been seen as a key factor in securing a successful date. However, recent research conducted by the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research suggests that good looks may have broader implications beyond the realm of dating. According to this study, titled “The Economic Impact of Heritable Physical Traits: Hot Parents, Rich Kid?”, the offspring of attractive parents tend to earn more than individuals born to parents deemed less attractive.

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed existing datasets that provided information on the attractiveness of parents and their children, as well as the subsequent earnings of the offspring. This analysis encompassed families from both the United States and China, as well as the global billionaire demographic. Rather than relying on objective measurements of attractiveness such as facial symmetry, the study assessed attractiveness based on subjective evaluations from other individuals.

The findings of the study revealed a significant correlation between parental attractiveness and the financial success of their children. Specifically, for every standard deviation above the average attractiveness of their parents, a child’s annual earnings increased by more than $2,300. Economist Daniel Hamermesh, one of the researchers involved in the study, emphasized that beyond traditional assets like property and savings, good looks could be considered an inherited asset that contributes to greater income across generations.

Hamermesh noted that individuals perceived as more attractive are more likely to experience financial and professional success throughout their lives. This suggests that physical attractiveness may play a role in shaping socioeconomic outcomes, highlighting the potential economic advantages associated with being born to “hot” parents.