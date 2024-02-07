India launch date of iQOO Neo 9 Pro announced: Details

Mumbai: India launch date of iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G is announced. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on February 22. The pricing of the smartphone will finally be revealed only during the launch event. Other details about the smartphone have almost all been teased or revealed by the company itself.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 144 Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will feature a 5,160 mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G will support 120 W fast charging.

Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2024: Know why Teddy Day is celebrated

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone will be available in two configurations: one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and another with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will feature a dual-camera setup, headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX 920 sensor, delivering photography akin to the flagship Vivo X100 Pro (review).