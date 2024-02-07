India reports 157 new Covid cases in a single day

India recorded a single-day increase of 157 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number of active cases standing at 1,496, as per the latest update from the Union health ministry on Wednesday. The data also revealed two new deaths, one each from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, within a 24-hour period. The surge in cases began after the emergence of a new variant, JN.1, and colder weather conditions, with the highest single-day rise of 841 cases reported on December 31, 2023.

Despite the rise in cases, around 92 percent of the 1,496 active cases are currently recovering in home isolation, according to official sources. The data indicates that the JN.1 variant is not leading to a significant increase in new cases, hospitalizations, or fatalities. India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave in April-June 2021 recording the highest incidence of daily cases and deaths. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has reported over 4.5 crore infections and more than 5.3 lakh deaths, with a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent. Over 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the nation, as per the health ministry website.