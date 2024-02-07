Indian Army designates 29 locations for electric vehicle infrastructure

The Indian Army took a significant step towards environmental sustainability by introducing electric buses on Tuesday. Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), oversaw the induction of six electric buses in Delhi, marking a move to reduce the Army’s carbon footprint and promote environmental preservation. This initiative aligns with the Army’s broader commitment to support the nation’s green initiatives, with plans to procure over 110 electric vehicles (EVs) across various regions, investing approximately Rs 175 crore.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the Indian Army is actively pursuing the expansion of its electric vehicle fleet, with an additional 60 electric buses, 415 electric cars, and 423 electric motorcycles set to be inducted by December 2025. This expansion is expected to significantly reduce logistics loads, minimize fuel requirements, and foster environmental sustainability. The Army has identified 29 stations and 145 units where support systems for electric vehicle operations are already in place or are planned, reflecting a commitment to a future where electric vehicles play a predominant role in promoting a greener operational environment across peace stations.