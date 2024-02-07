Indian Railways to operate Aastha Special Train to Ayodhya from this city: Details

Ayodhya: The Indian Railways will operate Aastha Special Train from Jammu and Kashmir to Ayodhya. , This will be the first special train from Jammu to Ayodhya.

Last month, the Indian Railways had cancelled four Aastha Special Trains that were to leave for Ayodhya from Jammu and Kashmir due to significant influx of pilgrims at Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced that it will run more than 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The Railways had also said that it will only be operational stoppages on this train which will run from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to the Ayodhya Dham station and back for 100 days after the Ram Temple is open for devotees.