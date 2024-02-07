Lok Sabha Approves Bill for OBC Reservation in J&K Local Bodies

The Lok Sabha has passed a bill aiming to grant reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies within Jammu and Kashmir. Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, emphasized the transformative changes in the region post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, highlighting the government’s commitment to development. The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024 aims to ensure OBC representation in panchayats and municipalities, aligning local body laws with constitutional provisions.

According to the bill’s statement of objects and reasons, it marks a significant step towards justice for OBC citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, bridging a gap of 75 years since Independence. Rai addressed opposition calls for clarity on election schedules and statehood restoration, dismissing them as a diversion from the bill’s core focus. Opposition members, including Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC) and TMC’s Saugata Roy, pressed for prompt assembly elections in the Union territory.

Amidst debates, Minister of State for Home, Ajay Misra, reminded that local body elections had previously been conducted in the region. The discussions reflected a mix of demands for immediate elections and concerns over the delay, with an overarching emphasis on electoral processes and representation in Jammu and Kashmir’s governance landscape.