Market capitalisation of this Indian business conglomerate crosses Rs 30 lakh crore: Details

Mumbai: Tata Group became India’s first business conglomerate to cross Rs 30 trillion in market capitalisation (mcap). The strong demand for shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has helped the group to achieve this milestone. The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 4 per cent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation above the Rs 15 trillion mark for the first time.

In 2024 so far, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have surged more than 9 per cent, Tata Motors has jumped over 20 per cent, Tata Power rose 18 per cent and Indian Hotels Company Ltd gained 16 per cent. Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals, Tejas Network, and Tata Elxsi fell 10 per cent so far this year, the remaining gained in the range of 1-5 per cent. The Tata group has 24 companies listed on stock exchanges.

Also Read: Country announces new visa policy for Indians

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group is currently India’s second-largest business enterprise with a mcap of Rs 21.6 trillion, followed by Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, which stood at Rs 15.5 trillion.