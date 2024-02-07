NASA’s incredible shot of Moon, Earth in one frame leaves internet awestruck

The US Space Agency NASA recently revealed an awe-inspiring photograph showcasing both the Moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station (ISS). In this remarkable image, the Moon is seen in a crescent phase, while Earth gleams below, adorned with delicate wisps of white clouds veiling its blue surface.

Providing insights into the lunar phase, NASA explained, “Our Moon is currently in its waning crescent phase, where the majority of sunlight illuminates its far side – the side not directly visible from Earth. The waning crescent marks the final phase before the lunar cycle resets with a ‘new moon’ phase, when it becomes completely obscured from Earth’s perspective.”

Describing the perspective from the ISS, NASA further elucidated, “The Moon is partially illuminated, occupying the upper middle portion of the image. Meanwhile, Earth appears blue, adorned with faint white clouds in its atmosphere, extending from the bottom left to the top right of the image. The surrounding space is depicted in black.”

In response to the post, one user expressed, “Wow, absolutely stunning! Moreover, I admire the philosophical captions accompanying NASA’s posts!”

Another user shared their aspiration, stating, “I truly aspire to visit the ISS at least once in my lifetime.” NASA frequently shares such captivating images, offering glimpses into the cosmic marvels of distant galaxies and celestial bodies.