Newsclick’s HR Head Amit Chakravarty Appeals for Bail in UAPA Case

NewsClick’s Human Resources chief, Amit Chakravarty, petitioned the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, seeking bail in the case filed against the news portal under the anti-terror law UAPA. Allegations suggest the portal received funds to disseminate pro-China propaganda. Chakravarty, who recently became an approver in the case, had his bail plea heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, with the police expressing no objections to his release.

Chakravarty’s lawyer emphasized his client’s cooperation with the investigation, highlighting that he was granted pardon by the trial court and has been in custody since October 3, 2023, without any chargesheet filed. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur had previously permitted Chakravarty to become an approver and pardoned him, as he claimed to possess vital information related to the case, which he is willing to disclose to the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, along with Chakravarty, was arrested last October and is currently in judicial custody. The FIR alleges that funds from China were received by the news portal to disrupt India’s sovereignty, while Purkayastha is accused of conspiring with a group to undermine the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Raids conducted last year resulted in the questioning of 46 individuals and the seizure of around 300 electronic gadgets from NewsClick’s offices and journalists’ residences.