NIA files charges against 12 Bangladesh nationals in trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against 12 Bangladeshi nationals in a significant case of human trafficking, which involves the illegal entry and trafficking of foreign individuals into India through the India-Bangladesh border. The accused include Ferdous Bapari, Muhammed Oli Ullah, Amol Das, Masud Sarder, Sohag Gazi, Suman Shaik, Md Bellal, Md Mirazul Islam, Zakir Khan, Md Badal Houladar, Md Kabir Talukder, and Gharami Mohamad Bashir Hosen.

These individuals entered India without proper travel documents and obtained Indian identity documents through fraudulent means. Investigations by the NIA have revealed that they were trafficked through various points along the porous Indo-Bangla border with the help of touts operating on both sides. Moreover, eight of the accused were found to be involved in the trafficking of several other Bangladeshi nationals as well.

The NIA has identified 22 victims of these accused individuals so far, who were lured into India with false promises of employment and a better life. Upon arrival, they were directed to Bengaluru, where they were subjected to forced labor for minimal wages and confined in sheds. The agency’s searches led to the seizure of 61 Aadhaar cards and other fraudulent Indian identity documents. Investigations into the procurement of these documents and the search for the absconding accused are ongoing.