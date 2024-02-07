Roblox launches real-time AI chat translation tool

Mumbai: Roblox has launched a real-time artificial intelligence (AI) translation tool. This new tool can translate supporting languages in chats in almost real-time. There is a latency of roughly about 100 milliseconds.

The online gaming platform, which has more than 70 million daily active users, created a native large language model (LLM) to build the tool that can translate any combination of 16 languages.

‘Using AI to automate real-time translations in text chat removes language barriers and brings more people together, no matter where they live in the world.” The tool currently supports English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, Polish, and Vietnamese,’ Roblox Chief Technology Officer Daniel Sturman said.

The feature activates on its own in chat boxes. When multiple users type in different languages, the AI will automatically translate them in real time to the user’s default language. A translation icon is placed in front of the sentence, clicking which turns the language back to the original.