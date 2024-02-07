Scientist claims that the ‘meteor’ that hit Earth 10 years ago was made by aliens

A meteor that struck Earth about a decade ago possesses extraterrestrial characteristics, according to a recent study led by astrophysicist Avi Loeb. The investigation focused on fragments of the meteor retrieved from the Pacific Ocean with the aim of discerning its origin.

Loeb suggests that these meteor fragments could be ancient, possibly billions of years old, and may have originated from interstellar space beyond our Solar System. Contrary to previous assertions by some astronomers and physicists attributing the meteor’s composition to human-generated coal ash, Loeb contends that the fragments bear no resemblance to terrestrial materials.

Upon analysis at three separate laboratories, the 850 small metallic spheres comprising the meteor were found to contain elements not typically found within the Solar System. Loeb describes these elements as “alien,” as they constitute a new category of differentiated elemental composition known as BeLaU, consisting of Beryllium, Lanthanum, and Uranium. While these elements exist on Earth, their arrangement within the meteor fragments does not match known terrestrial alloys.

Loeb explains that a comparison of the elemental composition of the coal ash with the unique pellets found within the meteor revealed significant differences. This disparity raises the possibility that the meteor may have originated from an extraterrestrial source.

The discovery of these anomalous elements within the meteor fragments challenges conventional explanations and prompts further investigation into their origin and composition.