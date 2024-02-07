Scientists discover 350 million-year-old tree species in Canada

Scientists have made a fascinating discovery of a tree species dating back 350 million years, possessing a distinct appearance reminiscent of something from the imagination of Dr. Seuss. This extraordinary find was uncovered during research on a fossilized tree species known as Sanfordiacaulis, found in New Brunswick, Canada. The tree’s unique 3D crown shape sets it apart from any species currently existing on Earth and is believed to have thrived among taller trees in the forest canopy.

According to Robert Gastaldo of Colby College in Waterville, Maine, the tree’s remarkable features include its ability to produce long leaves around its slender trunk in abundance. This unique growth pattern is both surprising and indicative of the tree’s place in the evolutionary timeline. Gastaldo described the fossil as a “strange growth form” that emerged during a period of biodiversification among forest plants. He noted that while this form was short-lived, it represents one of nature’s experiments during a crucial phase of forest plant evolution.

The discovery of this ancient tree species has sparked considerable interest among researchers due to its unusual characteristics. One specimen, in particular, stands out for its remarkable departure of leaves from the tree’s apex, rendering it “absolutely unique” in the scientific community. This specimen is among the rare instances in over 400 million years of fossil records where a trunk has been preserved with attached crown leaves, providing valuable insights into ancient ecosystems and the evolutionary history of plant life.