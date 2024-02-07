Scientists warn that nisin, a widely used food preservative could be compromising gut health

Researchers are warning that nisin, a commonly used food preservative, might be compromising gut health, potentially disrupting the delicate balance of our microbiome. Nisin, an antimicrobial agent utilized in various food items such as beer, cheese, and dipping sauces, is naturally produced by bacteria to combat microbial competition. Known as “lantibiotics” due to their composition of bacteria-derived lantipeptides, these compounds are effective in preventing foodborne illnesses but may inadvertently harm beneficial gut bacteria. Zhenrun “Jerry” Zhang, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Chicago, emphasized the lack of comprehensive studies on the impact of nisin on our gut microbiome. Despite its success in preventing food contamination, concerns have been raised about its potential effects on human gut health.

The study highlighting these concerns was published in the journal ACS Chemical Biology. The gut microbiome, consisting of crucial “good” bacteria, plays a vital role in digestion, immune function, and mental well-being. Eliminating these beneficial microbes could have serious repercussions for overall health, as it creates an opportunity for harmful bacteria to thrive in the absence of competition.