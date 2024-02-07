Shruti Haasan joins hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, revealed a new collaboration with Shruti Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Tuesday. This marks the first project for the trio, and the announcement was made through a post on social media, although specific details about the film remain undisclosed.

Shruti Haasan, known for her recent role in “Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire,” began her career as a playback singer at the age of six in her father’s film “Thevar Magan” in 1992. She has also appeared as a child actor in her father’s directorial venture “Hey Ram” in 2000. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Kamal Haasan in the 2022 action hit “Vikram,” brings his expertise to this new project, hinting at an exciting collaboration ahead.