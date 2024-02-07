Speaker extends budget session by a day until Feb 10

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declared on Wednesday that the Budget session of Parliament would be extended by a day until February 10. Originally scheduled to conclude on February 9, the session commenced on January 31. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier indicated that the government intended to present a ‘white paper’ assessing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, marking the BJP’s ascension to power over the Congress.

Given the pending agenda items such as the Finance Bill, budget discussions, and demand for grants, alongside the proposed ‘white paper’ presentation, an extension of the session was deemed necessary. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the ‘white paper’ to elucidate the country’s economic condition upon the Congress-led UPA’s departure from power, contrasting it with the progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Sitharaman is expected to table the paper in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions, despite Parliament traditionally not convening on weekends, although exceptions have been made for Saturday sessions in the past.