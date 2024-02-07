Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the highly volatile session on February 7 ahead of RBI policy outcome. At close, BSE Sensex was down 34.09 points or 0.05 percent at 72,152.00. NSE Nifty settled at 21,930.50, up 1.10 points or 0.01 percent .

About 1932 shares advanced, 1339 shares declined, and 60 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were State Bank of India, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and Axis Bank. Top losers included Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Infosys, Adani Ports and TCS.

On the sectoral front, PSU Bank, metal, power, pharma and realty up 0.5-3 percent, while Information Technology index shed 1 percent. BSE Midcap index rose 1.3 percent and Smallcap index added 0.4 percent.