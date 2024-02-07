Study finds that shark attacks doubled in 2023

New international research indicates a notable increase in lethal shark attacks worldwide, particularly in remote areas. The findings from last year (2023) reveal a significant surge, with 10 fatal shark attacks reported globally — a doubling compared to the preceding year. Alarmingly, four of these fatalities occurred in Australia.

The study categorizes these incidents as “unprovoked” shark attacks, referring to encounters initiated by the shark without external stimulus. Analysis reveals that surfers faced a slightly higher risk, constituting 42 percent of the 69 unprovoked shark bites documented globally. This figure surpasses the five-year average of 63 attacks.

In Australia, 22 percent of these unprovoked incidents transpired, with 40 percent resulting in fatalities. Outside Australia, the United States recorded two fatal shark attacks, while the Bahamas, Egypt, Mexico, and New Caledonia each reported one fatality.

Non-fatal shark bites were reported in various regions, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Brazil, New Seychelles, Turks and Caicos, Ecuador, South Africa, and the US.

Researchers from the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File underscore the significance of this study, which focuses on unprovoked bites, offering valuable insights into shark behavior and patterns.