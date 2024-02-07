UAE authority announces fine for cheating in exams

Dubai: UAE authority has announced heavy fine for cheating in examinations. The Emirates Schools Establishment announced this.

Students found cheating in the exams will be given a zero score. The same also applies to students who deliberately destroy the exam paper or verbally assaults a school staff member. Strict punishment will also be meted out against any student who uses social media or the internet during the exam.

Students who physically assault fellow students or school employees will not be allowed to take any exam and will face behavioural discipline.

As per a federal law, any individual who is not a student and who commits any of the three acts that are prohibited before, during, or after the examinations is subject to the punishment. These include the following: printing, publishing, promoting, transmitting, or leaking information connected to questions, answers, or the substance of the test in any way; modifying answers or the grades that are granted; and impersonating a student in order to allow them to sit the examination in his or her place.

‘Anyone other than a student who participates or contributes as an original perpetrator or partner in causing … the commission of any of the acts stipulated (above) … with his knowledge shall be punished with the same penalty,’ the law on combating cheating and disruption of the examination system states.

If convicted, the perpetrator may be ordered to do community service for up to six months — either as an added penalty or in place of the fine. If a student is caught cheating, disciplinary procedures will be initiated. These will be in line with conduct rules and regulations in force at the Ministry of Education, educational authorities in each Emirate, and educational institutions.