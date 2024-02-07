Valentine’s Week 2024:  Different types of kisses and their meaning

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

On Kiss Day, lovers across the globe share a kiss. A kiss is an expression of love, care, affection and admiration. A kiss can say a lot without saying anything at all.

Here are different types of kisses and their meanings:

On the cheek: Kiss on the cheek signifies affection and intimacy . Usually when we meet and greet people with whom we are very close, we greet them with a peck on the cheek.

Forehead kiss: This shows a sense of security and admiration. A forehead kiss is a silent way of saying that the person is safe here.

On the hands: This is a sign of an interest of starting a relationship. It also represents showing respect and admiration.

French kiss: This is a form of intense and passionate kiss which is usually shared by people who are deeply attracted or deeply in love with each other.

Ear lobe kiss: This is a form of kiss which is used to arouse the other person. This is a sensuous form of kiss.

Neck kiss: This type of kiss usually communicates sexual intentions, and are shared by people who are deeply passionate about each other.

Nose kiss: This is shared by people who are in love, and are crazy about each other.