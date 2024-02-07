Valentine’s Week 2024: Know history and significance of Kiss day

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

Kiss Day is observed on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day. On this day, those who are in love exchange kisses to formally declare their love for one another. The simple act of showing someone you care and how passionate you are about the relationship and the feelings is honoured just one day before Valentine’s Day.

A kiss is a small physical expression that proves to your loved one that you are putting in effort to let them know how much you’re in love. Kiss Day urges people to take out time from their busy schedules and spend a moment with their loved one with a kiss.

It also asks people to deliberately kiss their partner and not make it as a social convention or a mechanical action.