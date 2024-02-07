Valentine’s Week 2024: Know history and significance of Teddy Day

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine's Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

Teddy Day is observed on February 10 each year. It is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week, which begins on February 7 with Rose Day.

Teddy bears are not just soft toys but have emerged as a symbol of love. On Teddy Day, lovers decorate the toy with hearts or personalise them with handwritten notes. Teddy bears come in different shapes, sizes, and colours.