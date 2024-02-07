Valentine’s Week 2024: Liquor will be banned in this Indian city for three days: Details

Bengaluru: A Liquor Ban has been announced in Bengaluru from February 14, 2024. The liquor ban will start on February 14 and will continue till February 17, 2024. The liquor ban was announced due to the Legislative Council By-Election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency. The election will be held on February 16, 2024.

The ban has been imposed from 14 February i.e. on Valentine’s Day at 5 pm and will continue till 6 am on 17 February. The liquor ban has been announced in all areas of the city except for those which fall under the Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

KA Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, announced the ban and said that the decision was taken in accordance with the rules under Section 135(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and taking into consideration Rule 10(b) of the Karnataka Excise Rules, 1967.