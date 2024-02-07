Varanasi court to consider request for ASI survey of Gyanvapi basements

The petition filed by Rakhi Singh, requesting an ASI survey of the remaining closed basements within the Gyanvapi mosque complex, was heard by Additional District Judge-I (ADJ-I) Anil Kumar on Tuesday. Following arguments from both the Hindu plaintiff and Muslim sides, the court scheduled the next hearing for February 15.

The Hindu plaintiff, represented by Advocate Saurabh Tiwari, emphasized the necessity of surveying the S-1 and N-1 basements, which had been inaccessible due to blockage with bricks and stones. They asserted that a scientific survey could be conducted without causing damage to the existing building structure. However, the plea faced opposition from the lawyers representing the mosque management committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM).

Rakhi Singh, a founding member of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and a petitioner in the Shringar Gauri case, has sought the ASI survey as part of ongoing legal proceedings. While six out of the eight cellars in the Gyanvapi complex have already been surveyed, the remaining two, N1 and S1, remain closed. Notably, the Varanasi district court had previously permitted regular worship in the southern cellar, a decision that was implemented with the opening of the cellar by the district administration.