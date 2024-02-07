‘Vedaa’, starring John Abraham and Sharvari for premiere

Nikkhil Advani’s forthcoming film “Vedaa”, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari in prominent roles, is slated to hit theaters on July 12, as revealed by the producers on Wednesday. The movie, described as a gripping action-drama, reunites Abraham with Advani, known for their previous collaborations on “Salaam-e-Ishq” and “Batla House”. Abhishek Banerjee also plays a significant character in the film.

Directed by Advani and penned by Aseem Arora, “Vedaa” delves into real-life incidents, offering a reflection of societal dynamics. The project is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. Advani expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its compelling narrative and the collaborative effort with the talented cast. Additionally, Shariq Patel from Zee Studios expressed excitement about their collaboration with Advani and Abraham, underscoring the film’s promise to enthrall audiences with its storyline and performances. Abraham himself took to Instagram to share the news, generating anticipation among fans with the official release date announcement and poster reveal.