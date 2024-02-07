Veteran journalist, Sahitya Akademi winner Farooq Nazki passes away

Veteran broadcaster, poet, and Sahitya Akademi laureate Mir Mohammad Farooq Nazki passed away at the age of 83 in Katra. Nazki, known for his significant roles in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan, suffered a heart attack on Monday night, according to family sources. Survived by two daughters and a son, Nazki had been ailing for some years and had relocated to Jammu to reside with his son.

In 1995, Nazki was honored with the Sahitya Akademi award in Kashmiri for his acclaimed poetry collection titled “Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas” (Fire in the eyelashes). Notably, he also served as the media advisor to two former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Nazki’s funeral is scheduled to take place at the Malkha graveyard in Srinagar on Wednesday, with his body being transported from Jammu to Srinagar. His demise has been mourned by many, with former minister Haseeb Drabu expressing condolences and celebrating Nazki’s rich contributions to society.