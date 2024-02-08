2 security personnel, 1 injured in encounter with Maoists

Chatra : 2 security personnel were killed and 1 injured in an encounter with Maoists. The gunfight between Maoists and police took place at Bairio forest in Jharkhand’s Chatra district.

The victims were identified as Sikandar Singh, a resident of Wazirganj in Gaya, and Sukan Ram, who hailed from Palamu in Jharkhand. The injured jawan is identified as Aakash Singh.

The security personnel were returning from an operation when they were attacked by the ultras of Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Earlier in December last year, two Naxalites were arrested in Chatra district. Those arrested were identified as Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee’s (TSPC) ‘area commander’ Neeraj Ganjhu alias Jai Mangal and member Dhaneswar Karmali. Police also recovered a US-made pistol, a country-made carbine, a country-made pistol and eight live cartridges. As per police, Ganjhu was wanted in several cases, including those related to arsoning and firing. He was behind the torching of two trucks in Bilari village on December 19