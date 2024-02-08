AAP announces nominees for 3 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam

The AAP has revealed its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, expressing hope that the INDIA bloc will endorse their candidacy for these constituencies. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak unveiled the names of the candidates – Manoj Dhanohar for Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary for Guwahati, and Rishi Raj for Sonitpur – during a press conference.

Pathak emphasized the importance of swiftly making decisions regarding alliances, citing the limited time left before the polls. He urged for expedited talks and decision-making processes to ensure that preparations for the elections are carried out efficiently. Pathak underscored the AAP’s commitment to the INDIA bloc’s cause against the Modi government, urging for immediate actions to finalize alliance agreements.