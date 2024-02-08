‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’, set to debut on February 26

The Zindagi channel is set to premiere “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas” on February 26, a series described as a captivating blend of love, friendship, and poetic drama. Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, the 13-episode show stars Bilal Abbas, Raza Talish, and Sarah Khan, with production by Shailja Kejriwal. Set in a small town, the series follows the coming-of-age story of Fakhar and Kashif, two best friends who unknowingly fall in love with the same woman, Gulbano.

According to the makers, “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas” delves beyond a simple love story, exploring themes of love, longing, and deception. Director Anjum Shahzad expressed his excitement for the series, highlighting Shailja Kejriwal’s role in bringing the story to life and praising Zindagi as a platform for cross-cultural storytelling. Lead actress Sarah Khan shared her enthusiasm for the unique script and expressed anticipation for the Indian audience’s response to the heartfelt narrative. Co-star Raza Talish echoed similar sentiments, expressing thrill over the series’ release on Zindagi and praising the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew in bringing the story to fruition.