American rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P file lawsuit against Walmart for sabotaging the duo’s cereal brand

American rap icons Snoop Dogg and Master P have initiated legal action against the retail behemoth Walmart, alleging that the company is intentionally undermining their cereal brand’s success. The lawsuit, representing the two rappers, asserts that Walmart and Post Consumer Brands are actively concealing boxes of Snoop Cereal, branding this action as a “flagrant disregard” for a business owned by Black individuals. The legal complaint contends that Walmart and Post Consumer Brands have taken deliberate steps to prevent Snoop Cereal from reaching consumers, or alternatively, to burden Broadus Foods, the company owned by Snoop Dogg and Master P, with excessive expenses that would obliterate any potential profits.

The lawsuit specifically accuses Post Consumer Brands of collaborating with Walmart to ensure that Snoop Cereal remains absent from store shelves, effectively obstructing its distribution. In response, Walmart has refuted these allegations, asserting that they are baseless and insisting that the brand’s lackluster sales are attributable to organic factors. Walmart’s official statement emphasizes the company’s track record of supporting entrepreneurial endeavors and highlights the multifaceted nature of product sales, indicating that numerous variables influence consumer demand.

Moreover, Post Consumer Brands expressed disappointment regarding the underwhelming consumer response to Snoop Cereal, affirming their enthusiasm for collaborating with Broadus Foods and underscoring the substantial investments made in the partnership. Snoop Dogg and Master P established Broadus Foods in 2022, a food company specializing in breakfast cereals, pancake mix, maple syrup, and other related products, as detailed on its official website.