Bajaj launches 2024 Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Bajaj has launched the 2024 Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 in the Indian market. The newly launched Pulsar N150 is offered in 2 variants, flaunting a price range between Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 1.24 lakh. The N160 is also available in 2 variants. The base variant features a price tag of Rs 1.31 lakh Rs, while the top model can be purchased at Rs 1.33 lakh.

Both motorcycles comes with LED DRLs, and improved headlight with sleek taillight at the back. They have telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. The bikes comes with dual discs at both ends. While the N160 is equipped with dual-channel ABS, the N150 is only available with single-channel ABS.

The N150is powered by a 149.6cc single-cylinder, which generates a max power of 14 BHP and 13.5 Nm. The N160 has a 165cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a max output of 16 BHP and 14.65 Nm.