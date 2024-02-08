Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,400 per 8 gram and Rs 5800 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram. The price of gold in major markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 63,500 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of Silver is Rs 72,000.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at 62443 per 10 gram, down by Rs 81 or 0.13%. Silver futures were down by Rs 186 or 0.26% at Rs 70,125 per kg. On Tuesday, gold futures closed flat at Rs 62,497, down by Rs 27 or 0.04% while silver futures settled at Rs 70,255, lower by just Rs 56 or 0.08%.

In international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,037.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,053.10 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.23 per ounce, platinum was flat at $879.59, while palladium hit a five year low, losing 0.2% to $893.31.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $2,051.60 per troy ounce, down by $0.10, while silver futures were hovering at $22.305 per troy ounce, down by $0.055 or 0.25%.