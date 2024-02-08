Contaminated Water Affects 19k Villages, Only 5% Have Temporary Solutions

According to a parliamentary committee report, more than 19,000 villages across the country are grappling with contaminated water, lacking safe drinking sources. The government’s response has been insufficient, with temporary facilities like tanker water supply neglected for most of these villages. The contamination includes arsenic, fluoride, iron, salinity, nitrate, and other heavy metals, posing severe health risks to residents.

The report highlights delays in fund allocation as a major hindrance in addressing the issue effectively. While some efforts have been made to mitigate fluoride and arsenic contamination, the majority of affected villages remain underserved. For instance, only around 5% of the villages have received temporary solutions such as community water purification plants or tanker water supply. States like Assam and Odisha are particularly impacted by iron contamination, while Rajasthan faces challenges due to nitrate and salinity, underscoring the widespread nature of the problem across regions.