Controversy Erupts in CPM Regarding Admission of Foreign Universities

The debate within the CPM regarding the admission of foreign universities into Kerala continued to unfold, with the state secretary staunchly supporting the proposal. MV Govindan emphasized that there was no policy shift on the matter and clarified that the decision had received approval from the politburo. He argued that allowing foreign universities could benefit students by providing access to higher education within the state, eliminating the need to study abroad.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu defended the Student Federation of India (SFI), stating that it was the responsibility of the student outfit to voice concerns and ensure they were addressed. She echoed the need for thorough examination of various aspects, including potential commercial interests and student welfare, before making a decision. Bindu clarified that the declaration in the budget was only related to financial aspects and not a policy statement.