Election Notifications Released for Six Rajya Sabha Seats

The nomination process for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections commenced in Bihar, as the Election Commission issued notifications for six seats, with terms set to conclude early next month. Among these seats, three are currently held by the ruling NDA and three by the opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which recently shifted to the opposition side due to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s reversal of alliances.

The incumbent MPs whose terms are nearing expiry include representatives from various parties such as JD(U), BJP, RJD, and Congress. The voting for these seats is scheduled for February 27, with established voting and counting procedures in place. Given the assembly’s current composition, the NDA is poised to secure three of its nominees, with the BJP planning to field two candidates and support JD(U) for one seat. The JD(U) leadership remains cautious amid the BJP’s assertive stance, awaiting signals from the chief minister, who has discussed the Rajya Sabha polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Delhi.