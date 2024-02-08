Emirates launches A380 Premium Economy to this city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates will launch A380 Premium Economy service to Japan. The air carrier will launch this service to Osaka from June 1. This will be second Japanese city to operate with the newly upgraded aircraft.

The upgraded service will offer increased seat capacity on flights to and from Japan’s second largest city, in addition to introducing the highly sought-after Premium Economy Class for customers, as well as refreshed interiors across First, Business and Economy Class cabins.

From June 1, Emirates’ four-class A380 will replace the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently operating the EK316/EK317 service to and from Osaka’s Kansai International Airport (KIX). Emirates will offer 910 additional weekly seats between Dubai and Osaka.

Emirates celebrated the 20th anniversary of its services between Dubai and Osaka last year and during that time, the airline carried more than 220,000 passengers on more than 360 flights between the two gateways in 2023.

Emirates’ four-class A380 deployed to Osaka will feature 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 56 seats in Premium Economy Class and 338 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class.

Emirates also operates a daily four-class A380 service to Tokyo Narita, and a daily Boeing 777-300ER service to Tokyo Haneda. In December 2023, Emirates launched its Premium Economy product on the Dubai-Narita route.

The airline’s four-class A380 service is currently available on flights to 14 other destinations globally, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo and Dubai.