Facing issues with your train journey: Know how to register complaint on IRCTC toll-free numbers

New Delhi: Train passengers can register complaints if they face any trouble during their journey. The Indian Railways has launched a toll-free number for passengers to register complaint.

Indian Railways has launched an integrated ‘Rail Madad’ Helpline number ‘139’ for all type of queries, complaints, assistance for passengers during travel. This number is toll-free.

‘To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139 (Rail Madad Helpline) for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey,’ the Indian Railways said.

This toll-free number provides a variety of services – one can send SMS (messages) to this number in addition to making phone calls. Apart from registering complaint, you can also call on this number for information about security, medical emergencies, train accidents, any other train-related complaint, general complaints, or vigilance. In addition, information about the status of your complaint will be available at this number.

The Helpline number 139 is available in 12 Indian languages. Passengers can opt for IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or directly connect to call-centre executive by pressing * (asterisk).

Indian Railways shared a lowdown on the menu of 139 Helpline number:

For security & medical assistance, passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call center executive.

For enquiry, passenger has to press 2 and in the sub menu, information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

For general complaints, passenger has to press 4

For vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 5

For Parcel & goods related queries, passenger has to press 6

For IRCTC operated trains queries, passenger has to press 7

For status of complaints, passenger has to press 9

For talking to call center executive, passenger has to press *( asterisk)