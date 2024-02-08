Father of victim in Vandana murder case to challenge Kerala HC order

KG Mohandas, the father of Dr. Vandana Das, who tragically lost her life while on duty at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara, stated his intention to challenge the Kerala High Court’s ruling that dismissed his petition for a CBI inquiry into his daughter’s death.

Expressing his dismay at the government’s opposition to a CBI investigation, Mohandas emphasized his belief that a police-led investigation would not uncover the truth, particularly considering the murder took place in the presence of law enforcement officers. He argued that the police have tampered with evidence, including altering the First Investigation Statement (FIS), necessitating an impartial external agency to conduct the investigation.

Additionally, Mohandas disclosed disturbing details regarding the circumstances of his daughter’s death, alleging that she was denied medical treatment for over four hours despite sustaining 21 stab wounds. He criticized the inaction of the police officers present during the attack, highlighting their failure to intervene and provide assistance to his injured daughter.