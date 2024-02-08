French actor Judith Godreche files complaint against famous French director Benoit Jacquot for rape

French actress Judith Godreche has filed a formal complaint against renowned French director Benoit Jacquot, alleging that he raped her during their relationship when she was just 14 years old and he was 25 years her senior. The complaint was lodged with the Juvenile Protection Brigade (BPM) by Judith, who is now 51 years old, for suspected rape of a minor by a person in a position of authority, as stated by her lawyer Laure Heinich to AFP.

The accusation surfaced initially in January on social media platforms where Judith publicly accused Benoit, who is currently 77 years old, of manipulating her into a relationship when she was a vulnerable underage actress. She emphasized that the realm of arts had served as a guise for such abuse. The relationship commenced in the spring of 1986 when Judith was 14 years old and extended until the early 1990s.

Despite these allegations, Benoit Jacquot has refuted them. He stands as one of France’s prominent filmmakers, boasting a career that spans over five decades.

Speaking to Le Monde, Judith Godreche detailed her experience with Benoit Jacquot, recalling the initial encounter where he allegedly led her to his bedroom and initiated sexual contact without any apparent tenderness. Judith expressed feeling entrapped by Jacquot for six years, during which she collaborated with him on two films, “Les Mendiants” (The Beggars) in 1988 and “La Desenchantee” (The Disenchanted) in 1990.

Her decision to come forward was triggered by Jacquot’s purported pride in their relationship being labeled as a “transgression” and the film industry being portrayed as a cover for such actions, as depicted in a documentary from 2011. Although punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, the statute of limitations might have expired in this case, according to Le Monde.