Govt’s cervical cancer awareness campaign may feature Poonam Pandey

Actor Poonam Pandey is in discussions to become the face of the government’s national campaign aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer. Sources reveal that Pandey and her team are in talks with the Union Health Ministry to finalize the details of the campaign.

Earlier this month, there was widespread coverage of false news regarding Pandey’s death from cervical cancer, which later turned out to be a publicity stunt aimed at spreading awareness about the disease. In a video posted on her official Instagram page on February 3, Pandey clarified her well-being and emphasized the importance of knowledge and preventive measures against cervical cancer.

The Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced in the interim budget speech that the government will promote vaccination among girls aged 9-14 to prevent cervical cancer. India has a significant burden of cervical cancer cases and deaths globally, making awareness campaigns and preventive measures crucial in combating the disease.