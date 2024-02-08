Healthy Breakfast: Simple recipe for barley soup

Ingredients:

– 1 cup pearl barley

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1 onion, diced

– 2 carrots, diced

– 2 celery stalks, diced

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth

– 1 bay leaf

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Rinse the pearl barley under cold water and drain it.

2. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion, carrots, and celery, and sauté until they start to soften, about 5-7 minutes.

3. Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

4. Stir in the pearl barley and cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth and add the bay leaf. Bring the soup to a boil.

6. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the soup simmer for about 30-40 minutes or until the barley is tender.

7. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste.

8. Remove the bay leaf from the soup before serving.

9. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.

10. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious and nutritious barley soup!