J and K Experiences Driest and Warmest January in 43 Years

Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar city, encountered its warmest January in 43 years, according to data from the Meteorological Centre Srinagar. Conversely, Srinagar also experienced its second driest January in four decades, registering a mere 3.0 mm of precipitation for the month. The lowest precipitation in Srinagar was noted in January 2018 when only 1.2 mm of rainfall or snow occurred.

The mean maximum temperatures recorded in January were 11.9 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 5.7 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, and 16.9 degrees Celsius in Banihal. Jammu city recorded its lowest mean maximum temperature for January in over four decades. The Meteorological Centre stated that January 2024 was among the driest and warmest January months in the past 43 years for most stations in Jammu and Kashmir, except for the plains of Jammu, including Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. Additionally, Jammu station observed a mean maximum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius in January, the lowest since 1983. The mean minimum temperatures for January were minus 3.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Jammu, minus 3.9 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, and 0.1 degrees Celsius in Banihal. The MET centre highlighted that the mean minimum temperature for Gulmarg in 2024 was one of the highest observed in the last 43 years.