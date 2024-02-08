Kinetic Green launches E-Luna in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kinetic Green launched the electric variant of Luna. The moped named ‘E-Luna’ is offered at an introductory price of Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom). The bookings for the E-Luna opened on January 26 and the company received over 40,000 customer enquiries for the electric two-wheeler.
The company claimed that E-Luna’s total cost of ownership would be below Rs 2,500 per month. Kinetic Green claimed that the E-Luna has been completely designed and engineered in India, having a payload capacity of 150kg.
The E-Luna has a 2.2kW BLDC mid-mount motor paired with an IP67-rated 2kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric two-wheeler has fast-charging battery technology and swappable battery options. The E-Luna has a claimed range of 110km on a single full charge. It has a top speed of 50kmph. Its battery can be charged in 4 hours. The company claimed that the E-Luna will also have 1.7kWh and 3.0kWh battery pack options in the future.
Also Read: UAE announces new regulations for for fishing in popular area
The E-Luna is based on a dual-tubular, high-strength steel chassis. There are telescopic forks at the front with the electric two-wheeler sitting on 16-inch wheels. It gets combi-braking system as well. The E-Luna has a CAN-enabled communications protocol with a digital instrument panel. Other notable features include USB charging port, three riding modes, a detachable rearseat and a side stand sensor.
The E-Luna has five colour options — Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, Ocean Blue and Sparkling Green. Its deliveries will start soon across the country. It will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart.
Post Your Comments