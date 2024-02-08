Kinetic Green launches E-Luna in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kinetic Green launched the electric variant of Luna. The moped named ‘E-Luna’ is offered at an introductory price of Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom). The bookings for the E-Luna opened on January 26 and the company received over 40,000 customer enquiries for the electric two-wheeler.

The company claimed that E-Luna’s total cost of ownership would be below Rs 2,500 per month. Kinetic Green claimed that the E-Luna has been completely designed and engineered in India, having a payload capacity of 150kg.

The E-Luna has a 2.2kW BLDC mid-mount motor paired with an IP67-rated 2kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric two-wheeler has fast-charging battery technology and swappable battery options. The E-Luna has a claimed range of 110km on a single full charge. It has a top speed of 50kmph. Its battery can be charged in 4 hours. The company claimed that the E-Luna will also have 1.7kWh and 3.0kWh battery pack options in the future.

Also Read: UAE announces new regulations for for fishing in popular area

The E-Luna is based on a dual-tubular, high-strength steel chassis. There are telescopic forks at the front with the electric two-wheeler sitting on 16-inch wheels. It gets combi-braking system as well. The E-Luna has a CAN-enabled communications protocol with a digital instrument panel. Other notable features include USB charging port, three riding modes, a detachable rearseat and a side stand sensor.

The E-Luna has five colour options — Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, Ocean Blue and Sparkling Green. Its deliveries will start soon across the country. It will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart.