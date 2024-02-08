Landslide in Ooty claims lives of six female construction workers

Tragedy struck a construction site in Lovedale, Tamil Nadu, claiming the lives of six women workers who were buried under sand and rubble. The incident occurred while 17 workers were engaged in removing sand to demolish a compound wall. Nearby, a building collapsed, causing mounds of debris to fall on the workers, with ten laborers completely buried. Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel were alerted and managed to rescue the workers from the debris, but tragically, six lost their lives, while four others sustained injuries and were hospitalized for treatment.

Expressing condolences for the victims, Chief Minister M K Stalin directed authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured workers. He announced a solatium of Rs two lakh for the families of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for each injured laborer. The incident underscores the importance of stringent safety measures at construction sites to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.