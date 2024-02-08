Left Front DMK Plans Protest in Delhi Against Central Govt

Separate protests are scheduled to be staged in Delhi on Thursday by Kerala’s Left Front and Tamil Nadu’s DMK, both targeting the BJP-led Centre for what they allege as neglect and bias in fund allocation to their respective states. The Left Front’s demonstration, spearheaded by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and supported by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, will commence at 11 am and involve participation from Left front ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians. Vijayan criticized the Union government for what he described as discriminatory practices against Kerala, leading to financial constraints and undermining cooperative federalism.

Meanwhile, the DMK’s protest, led by senior leader T R Baalu, will kick off at 10 am near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. The demonstration aims to condemn the Centre’s alleged failure to allocate necessary funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim budget for 2024-25, particularly in addressing the aftermath of cyclones, rains, and floods. The DMK has accused the ruling party of showing partiality by overlooking Tamil Nadu’s urgent funding requirements, amounting to approximately Rs 37,000 crore, and failing to allocate resources for key development projects like the establishment of AIIMS in Madurai.