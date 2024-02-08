Moana 2 to release on November 27

Disney has decided to move forward with a sequel to the beloved animated film “Moana,” and the studio is eager to ensure it receives a theatrical release. Initially conceived as a series, “Moana 2” took a different turn when Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, was presented with the first footage of the project. Impressed by what he saw, Iger gave the green light to develop the sequel into a full-fledged film.

The anticipated release date for “Moana 2” has been set for November 27, as announced ahead of Disney’s first-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2024. In a statement, Iger expressed enthusiasm for the continuation of the “Moana” franchise, stating, “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise. We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ sails into theatres this November.”

The plot of “Moana 2” promises to take audiences on a thrilling new journey alongside Moana, Maui, and a fresh ensemble of unlikely seafarers. Upon receiving an unexpected summons from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana embarks on a perilous expedition to the far reaches of Oceania, venturing into uncharted waters for an adventure unlike any she has experienced before.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr., “Moana 2” will feature music composed by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. The original “Moana” film has been a resounding success for Disney, grossing over $680 million worldwide at the box office.

Despite this success, Disney has faced challenges with its recent film releases, particularly in 2023. From Disney Animation’s “Wish” to “The Marvels,” “Haunted Mansion,” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the studio has encountered difficulties in establishing successful film series in recent years. However, with the anticipation surrounding “Moana 2,” Disney aims to reignite the momentum of its cinematic offerings.